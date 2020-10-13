On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m.
Dakota Whitehouse -- VOP merits hearing -- assault.
10:30 a.m.
Austin James Robtoy -- settlement conference -- driving while license suspended.
Richard A. Ovitt -- settlement conference -- driving while license suspended #2.
10:45 a.m.
Jacob Hodgdon -- motion hearing -- false pretenses or tokens less than $900; two counts false pretenses or tokens greater than $900; financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
11 a.m.
Anthony C. Cross -- motion hearing -- possession of stolen property; operation of a vehicle without owner consent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.