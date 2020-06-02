On Wednesday, June 3, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m. Charles L. Bonyea — status conference — driving while license suspended; grossly negligent operation while attempting to elude law enforcement; excessive speed; reckless or grossly negligent operation.
9 a.m. Billy Ray Pecor — status conference — driving while license suspended; resisting arrest.
10 a.m. Kevin B. Daskalides — motion hearing — unlawful restraint first degree; aggravated assault; interference with access to emergency services; kidnapping; aggravated assault with a weapon.