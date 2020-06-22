On Wednesday, June 24, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
8:30 a.m.
Colby Bushey -- sentencing hearing -- reckless or grossly negligent operation; reckless endangerment; disorderly conduct; assault; violation of conditions of release; cocaine possession; petit larceny.
Colby Bushey -- status conference -- unlawful mischief; two counts violation of conditions of release; disorderly conduct; simple assault; providing false information to police.
Joshua Billado -- motion hearing -- aggravated assault; unlawful restraint.
10 a.m.
Samantha Walker -- motion hearing -- DUI, drug or both.