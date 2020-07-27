On Wednesday, July 29, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m. Carolyn Gendron — settlement conference — violation of abuse prevention order.
10 a.m. Daniel G. Valley — status conference — five counts violation of abuse prevention order; five counts violation of conditions of release; aggravated stalking; unlawful trespass.
10:30 a.m. Melissa A. Roy (Gebo) — VOP merits hearing — false pretenses or tokens; welfare fraud.
10:45 a.m. Stanley J. Hamlin — VOP merits hearing — criminal threatening; violation of conditions of release.