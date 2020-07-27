Gavel generic

On Wednesday, July 29, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m. Carolyn Gendron — settlement conference — violation of abuse prevention order.

10 a.m. Daniel G. Valley — status conference — five counts violation of abuse prevention order; five counts violation of conditions of release; aggravated stalking; unlawful trespass.

10:30 a.m. Melissa A. Roy (Gebo) — VOP merits hearing — false pretenses or tokens; welfare fraud.

10:45 a.m. Stanley J. Hamlin — VOP merits hearing — criminal threatening; violation of conditions of release.

Recommended for you