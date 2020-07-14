On Wednesday, July 15, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.
8:30 a.m.
Amanda Worthen — settlement conference — driving while license suspended.
Travis C. Collins, Sr. — settlement conference — simple assault.
Dwayne A. Martell — settlement conference — three counts driving while license suspended; two counts violation of conditions of release; Fish and Wildlife violation of loaded gun in vehicle.
Gregory A. Jutras — settlement conference — baiting deer; taking deer out of season.
Daniel A. Ayala — settlement conference — driving while license suspended.
10:30 a.m.
Chaz S. Wilkerson — plea change — lewd and lascivious conduct.
11 a.m.
Matthew Richard — VOP sentencing hearing — aggravated assault with a prior conviction; eluding law enforcement; reckless endangerment; excessive speed; reckless or grossly negligent operation.