Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court on Wednesday, July 1.
8:30 a.m. Timothy S. Longley -- civil suspension preliminary hearing -- BAC at or above .08
10 a.m. Joseph W. DeMatos -- civil suspension preliminary hearing -- test refusal.
11 a.m. Arizona Cadieux -- motion hearing -- aggravated assault; aggravated disorderly conduct, abusive obscene language, hate crime; violation of conditions of release; driving while license suspended; driving without a license.
Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen will preside over the following case on Wednesday.
1 p.m. Adriane Whitfield -- civil suspension preliminary hearing -- BAC at or above .08.