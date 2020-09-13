On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Judge H. E. VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
10 a.m. Sunshine Hemingway -- motion hearing --DUI #1; DUI #2; court counts driving while license suspended; reckless endangerment; careless or negligent operation; attempted to elude law enforcement; providing false information to law enforcement.
10:30 a.m. Peter J. Geraw -- plea change -- assault; domestic assault.
Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases.
8:30 a.m. Jill K. Robitaille -- civil suspension preliminary hearing -- BAC at or above .08 percent.
10 a.m.
Dustin Roberts -- status conference -- driving while license suspended.
Nicole Bessette -- attorney or appear -- assault.
11 a.m. Chad M. King -- motion hearing -- reckless endangerment; aggravated assault; possession of a weapon by a person with a previous criminal conviction.