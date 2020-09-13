Gavel generic

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Judge H. E. VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Court schedules may change.

10 a.m. Sunshine Hemingway -- motion hearing --DUI #1; DUI #2; court counts driving while license suspended; reckless endangerment; careless or negligent operation; attempted to elude law enforcement; providing false information to law enforcement.

10:30 a.m. Peter J. Geraw -- plea change -- assault; domestic assault.

Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases.

8:30 a.m. Jill K. Robitaille -- civil suspension preliminary hearing -- BAC at or above .08 percent.

10 a.m.

Dustin Roberts -- status conference -- driving while license suspended.

Nicole Bessette -- attorney or appear -- assault.

11 a.m. Chad M. King -- motion hearing -- reckless endangerment; aggravated assault; possession of a weapon by a person with a previous criminal conviction.

