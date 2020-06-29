Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
8:30 a.m.
Christopher W. Bocash -- status/pre-trial conference -- two counts driving while license suspended.
David J. Bordo -- arraignment -- two counts driving while license suspended; violation of conditions of release.
10 a.m.
Sunshine Gagnon (Hemingway)(Royea) -- arraignment -- careless or negligent operation; driving while license suspended.
10:30 a.m.
Tracy L. Wells -- motion hearing -- false pretenses or tokens.
11 a.m.
Wayne R. Daudelin -- motion hearing -- assault; violation of conditions of release.