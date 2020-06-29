Gavel generic

Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m.

Christopher W. Bocash -- status/pre-trial conference -- two counts driving while license suspended.

David J. Bordo -- arraignment -- two counts driving while license suspended; violation of conditions of release.

10 a.m. 

Sunshine Gagnon (Hemingway)(Royea) -- arraignment -- careless or negligent operation; driving while license suspended.

10:30 a.m.

Tracy L. Wells -- motion hearing -- false pretenses or tokens.

11 a.m. 

Wayne R. Daudelin -- motion hearing -- assault; violation of conditions of release.

