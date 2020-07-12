Gavel generic

On Tuesday, July 14, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m. Joshua Feeley — settlement conference — criminal threatening.

10 a.m. Robbie A. Robtoy — VOP merits hearing — heroin possession.

10:15 a.m. Stanley Hamlin — VOP merits hearing — criminal threatening; violation of conditions of release.

10:30 a.m. Melissa Roy — status conference/VOP merits hearing — two counts false pretenses or tokens; violation of conditions of release; fraud.

10:45 a.m. Christopher Wescott — VOP merits hearing — possession of weapons while committing a crime; attempted unlawful trespass of an occupied residence.

11 a.m Ruby L. Trayah-Mercy — VOP merits hearing — DUI; providing false information to police; driving while license suspended.

Recommended for you