Judge H.E. Van Benthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m.
Thomas Berno — attorney or appear — assault.
Randall D. Ovitt — attorney or appear — assault; violation of abuse prevention order; violation of conditions of release.
Bridget K. Combs — attorney or appear — cocaine possession; heroin possession; violation of conditions of release; driving while license suspended; providing false information to law enforcement.
10 a.m.
Larry A. Garrow II — settlement conference — petit larceny; assault.