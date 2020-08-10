Gavel generic

Judge H.E. Van Benthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m.

Thomas Berno — attorney or appear — assault.

Randall D. Ovitt — attorney or appear — assault; violation of abuse prevention order; violation of conditions of release.

Bridget K. Combs — attorney or appear — cocaine possession; heroin possession; violation of conditions of release; driving while license suspended; providing false information to law enforcement.

10 a.m.

Larry A. Garrow II — settlement conference — petit larceny; assault.

Recommended for you