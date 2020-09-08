On Thursday, Sept. 9, Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
11 a.m. Jeffrey Domingue — motion hearing — aggravated assault; interference with access to emergency services.
11:30 a.m. Tyra T. Chau — motion hearing — leaving the scene of a crash with a serious injury; possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic; DUI #1; possession of a firearm when prohibited by prior criminal conviction; grossly negligent vehicle operation resulting in an injury; aggravated assault.
Judge Michael Kupersmith will preside over the following criminal case.
9 a.m. Mark Allen Pratt — hospitalization hearing — assault and robbery; resisting arrest; retail theft.