Gavel generic

Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on Thursday, July 9.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m.

Matthew R. Reynolds — settlement conference — 3 counts driving while license suspended.

Kevin D. Ward — motion hearing — lewd and lascivious conduct; sexual assault with victim less than 16 years old.

James Blow — settlement conference — driving while license suspended.

Joshua Ramstrom — settlement conference — taking deer out of season.

Judy Kay Gilbeau — settlement conference — driving while license suspended.

Michael J. Rigley — settlement conference — retail theft.

10 a.m.

Pamela Yandow — motion hearing — retail theft.

10:15 a.m.

Joshua Decker — status conference — heroin sale less than 200 mgm; sale of a regulated substance with death resulting; heroin possession; 3 counts violation of conditions of release; aggravated assault; assault.

10:30 a.m.

Michael A. Gilchrist — motion hearing — DUI#3 or subsequent; DUI#3 test refusal; driving while license suspended; violation of conditions of release.

