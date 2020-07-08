Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on Thursday, July 9.
8:30 a.m.
Matthew R. Reynolds — settlement conference — 3 counts driving while license suspended.
Kevin D. Ward — motion hearing — lewd and lascivious conduct; sexual assault with victim less than 16 years old.
James Blow — settlement conference — driving while license suspended.
Joshua Ramstrom — settlement conference — taking deer out of season.
Judy Kay Gilbeau — settlement conference — driving while license suspended.
Michael J. Rigley — settlement conference — retail theft.
10 a.m.
Pamela Yandow — motion hearing — retail theft.
10:15 a.m.
Joshua Decker — status conference — heroin sale less than 200 mgm; sale of a regulated substance with death resulting; heroin possession; 3 counts violation of conditions of release; aggravated assault; assault.
10:30 a.m.
Michael A. Gilchrist — motion hearing — DUI#3 or subsequent; DUI#3 test refusal; driving while license suspended; violation of conditions of release.