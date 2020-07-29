On Thursday, July 30, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m.
Jessica M. Salisbury — settlement conference — simple assault; cocaine possession.
Edmund J. Harris — settlement conference — DUI #1; leaving the scene of a crash, simple assault on a protected professional.
Elvin L. Sweet — settlement conference — driving while license suspended #4.
Wayne A. Honaker — settlement conference — two counts driving while license suspended; DUI #1.
10 a.m.
Christopher A. Lamos — VOP merits hearing — DUI #1.
10:30 a.m.
Devin Cameron — motion hearing — possession of stolen property.
11 a.m.
Olivia Owen — motion hearing — aggravated assault with a weapon; assault.