Gavel generic

On Thursday, July 30, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m.

Jessica M. Salisbury — settlement conference — simple assault; cocaine possession.

Edmund J. Harris — settlement conference — DUI #1; leaving the scene of a crash, simple assault on a protected professional.

Elvin L. Sweet — settlement conference — driving while license suspended #4.

Wayne A. Honaker — settlement conference — two counts driving while license suspended; DUI #1.

10 a.m.

Christopher A. Lamos — VOP merits hearing — DUI #1.

10:30 a.m.

Devin Cameron — motion hearing — possession of stolen property.

11 a.m.

Olivia Owen — motion hearing — aggravated assault with a weapon; assault.

