On Thursday, July 16, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m.

Eric S. Marsha — settlement conference — two counts driving while license suspended.

Larry P. Jones — settlement conference — driving while license suspended.

Miranda Seals — settlement conference — eluding law enforcement; simple assault with bodily fluids; resisting arrest.

Robert L. Thompson — settlement conference — criminal threatening.

Deven M.J. Barrette — settlement conference — two counts driving while license suspended; violation of conditions of release.

10 a.m.

Thomas J. Berno — motion hearing — DUI#2; DUI test refusal.

