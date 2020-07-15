On Thursday, July 16, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m.
Eric S. Marsha — settlement conference — two counts driving while license suspended.
Larry P. Jones — settlement conference — driving while license suspended.
Miranda Seals — settlement conference — eluding law enforcement; simple assault with bodily fluids; resisting arrest.
Robert L. Thompson — settlement conference — criminal threatening.
Deven M.J. Barrette — settlement conference — two counts driving while license suspended; violation of conditions of release.
10 a.m.
Thomas J. Berno — motion hearing — DUI#2; DUI test refusal.