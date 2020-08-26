On Thursday, Aug. 27, Judge Scot Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m. Jack H. LaPlant — status conference — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; attempted second degree murder; aggravated assault with a weapon; violation of abuse prevention order.
9 a.m. Chance R. McWilliams — change of plea — aggravated assault with a weapon; driving while license suspended.
9:30 a.m. Olivia Owen — motion hearing — two counts assault; aggravated assault with a weapon; violation of conditions of release; interference with access to emergency services.