Gavel generic

On Thursday, Aug. 13, Judge Michael Kupersmith will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m.

Mark Allen Pratt -- competency hearing -- assault and robbery; retail theft; resisting arrest.

9:30 a.m.

Kevin D. Ward -- motion hearing -- lewd and lascivious conduct with a child; sexual assault.

Kathrine Westover -- motion hearing -- cruelty to a child resulting in death or serious bodily injury or subjected to sexual conduct; failure to report child abuse or neglect.

10:30 a.m.

Michael Auger -- plea change -- DUI #1.

10:45 a.m. 

Matthew Hurdis -- settlement conference -- DUI #1.

11 a.m. 

Tonya Tracy Witham -- plea change -- cocaine sale.

11:15 a.m.

Jason L. Patterson -- sentencing hearing -- possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic; felony drug conspiracy; cocaine possession.

