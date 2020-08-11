On Thursday, Aug. 13, Judge Michael Kupersmith will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m.
Mark Allen Pratt -- competency hearing -- assault and robbery; retail theft; resisting arrest.
9:30 a.m.
Kevin D. Ward -- motion hearing -- lewd and lascivious conduct with a child; sexual assault.
Kathrine Westover -- motion hearing -- cruelty to a child resulting in death or serious bodily injury or subjected to sexual conduct; failure to report child abuse or neglect.
10:30 a.m.
Michael Auger -- plea change -- DUI #1.
10:45 a.m.
Matthew Hurdis -- settlement conference -- DUI #1.
11 a.m.
Tonya Tracy Witham -- plea change -- cocaine sale.
11:15 a.m.
Jason L. Patterson -- sentencing hearing -- possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic; felony drug conspiracy; cocaine possession.