On Monday, Sept. 21, Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m. Norman D. Duprey -- arraignment -- two counts theft of service; petit larceny; disorderly conduct; two counts driving while license suspended.

10 a.m. Cody J. Kane -- arraignment -- driving while license suspended.

11 a.m. Bert H. Manning -- status conference -- traffic appeal.

11:15 a.m. Zack Mccain -- status conference -- traffic appeal.

11:30 a.m. Karson Coolum -- status conference -- traffic appeal.

