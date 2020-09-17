On Monday, Sept. 21, Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m. Norman D. Duprey -- arraignment -- two counts theft of service; petit larceny; disorderly conduct; two counts driving while license suspended.
10 a.m. Cody J. Kane -- arraignment -- driving while license suspended.
11 a.m. Bert H. Manning -- status conference -- traffic appeal.
11:15 a.m. Zack Mccain -- status conference -- traffic appeal.
11:30 a.m. Karson Coolum -- status conference -- traffic appeal.