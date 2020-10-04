On Monday, Oct. 5, Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.
8:30 a.m. Kaitlin Montgomery — civil suspension preliminary hearing — test refusal.
10 a.m. Justin Kirk — civil suspension preliminary hearing — BAC at or above .08.
Jordan Pike — civil suspension preliminary hearing — BAC at or above .08.
10:30 a.m. Jonathan McDonald — status conference — aggravated assault; aggravated assault with a weapon; reckless endangerment; interference with access to emergency services.
11 a.m. Reyes Garcia-Ortiz — motion hearing — two counts violation of conditions of release; aggravated assault with a weapon; violation of abuse prevention order; aggravated assault with a prior conviction.