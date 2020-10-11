On Monday, Oct. 12, Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m.
Lindsey M. Partlow Little — VOP Rule 5 hearing — DUI#2
Jennifer Nichols — VOP Rule 5 hearing — forgery; retail theft.
Jeremy B. Zeno — VOP Rule 5 hearing — excessive speed; reckless or grossly negligent operation; eluding law enforcement.
11 a.m.
Alexander Seagroves — motion hearing — DUI#1; eluding law enforcement; two counts reckless or grossly negligent operation; grossly negligent operation while eluding law enforcement; marijuana possession 1 lb. or more; driving while license suspended.
11:30 a.m.
Raven Hendrix — motion hearing — assault.
