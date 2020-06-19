Judge Michael Kupersmith will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court on Monday, June 22. Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m. Jack H. Laplant — motion hearing — attempted murder in the second degree; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; violation of abuse prevention order; aggravated assault with a weapon.
10:30 a.m. Christopher S. Bailey — change of plea — unlawful trespass; resisting arrest; providing false information to law enforcement implicating another person.
11 a.m. Jacob I. Hodgdon — status conference — fugitive from justice.