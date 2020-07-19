On Monday, July 20, Judge Michael S. Kupersmith will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m.
Jeremy Noyes — settlement conference — unlawful mischief; disorderly conduct; providing false information to law enforcement; DUI#1.
Wade Longway — settlement conference — simple assault; prohibited conduct; violation of conditions of release.
Trevor Foley — settlement conference — assault; careless or negligent operation.
Daniel Kittell — settlement conference — cocaine possession.
10 a.m.
Jennifer Nichols — restitution hearing — forgery.
10:30 a.m.
Michael Horowitz — plea change — prohibited conduct.