On Monday, July 20, Judge Michael S. Kupersmith will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m.

Jeremy Noyes — settlement conference — unlawful mischief; disorderly conduct; providing false information to law enforcement; DUI#1.

Wade Longway — settlement conference — simple assault; prohibited conduct; violation of conditions of release.

Trevor Foley — settlement conference — assault; careless or negligent operation.

Daniel Kittell — settlement conference — cocaine possession.

10 a.m.

Jennifer Nichols — restitution hearing — forgery.

10:30 a.m.

Michael Horowitz — plea change — prohibited conduct.

