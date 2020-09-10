On Friday, Sept. 11, Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen is scheduled to preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m. Trevor J. Bessette — change of plea — sexual assault, victim less than 18 years old.
9:30 a.m. Beverly Hughes — restitution hearing — grand larceny.
10 a.m. Logan Beauregard — motion hearing — assault; unlawful trespass of an occupied residence; sexual assault.
10:30 a.m. Samantha Jo Cochran — motion hearing — interference with access to emergency services; unlawful restraint in the first degree.
11 a.m. Matia Frias — change of plea — hindering arrest; violation of conditions of release.
11:30 a.m. Eben A. Dubois — motion hearing — BAC at or above .08 percent.