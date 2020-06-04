On Friday, June 5, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m. Jeriel Taylor — status conference — simple assault on a protected person
9 a.m. Joshua C. Decker — status conference — heroin sale less than 200 mgm
10 a.m. Christopher S. Bailey — status conference — resisting arrest; providing false information to law enforcement; unlawful trespass.
10:30 a.m. Cady Lynn April — status conference — aggravated assault with a weapon; aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; resisting arrest