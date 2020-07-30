Gavel generic

On Friday, July 31, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m.

Devin Coolidge — settlement conference — four counts driving while license suspended; four counts violation of conditions of release; retail theft; false pretenses or tokens.

Taylor Dow — settlement conference — DUI#1; driving while license suspended.

Jeremy R. Cyr — settlement conference — disorderly conduct; three counts violation of conditions of release; assault.

Teja Lillquist — settlement conference — DUI #1.

Larry A. Garrow II — settlemetn conference — petit larceny; assault.

10 a.m.

Logan Beauregard — motion hearing — assault; unlawful trespass of an occupied building; sexual assault.

11 a.m.

Timothy J. Fraser — status conference — two counts DUI; violation of abuse prevention order; violation of conditions of release; driving while license suspended.

