On Friday, July 31, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m.
Devin Coolidge — settlement conference — four counts driving while license suspended; four counts violation of conditions of release; retail theft; false pretenses or tokens.
Taylor Dow — settlement conference — DUI#1; driving while license suspended.
Jeremy R. Cyr — settlement conference — disorderly conduct; three counts violation of conditions of release; assault.
Teja Lillquist — settlement conference — DUI #1.
Larry A. Garrow II — settlemetn conference — petit larceny; assault.
10 a.m.
Logan Beauregard — motion hearing — assault; unlawful trespass of an occupied building; sexual assault.
11 a.m.
Timothy J. Fraser — status conference — two counts DUI; violation of abuse prevention order; violation of conditions of release; driving while license suspended.