Judge Scot L. Kline is schedule to preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on Friday, July 24.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m.
Jaden C. Burnor -- settlement conference -- 4 counts of driving while license suspended.
Brandy Durfee -- settlement conference -- 2 counts of driving while license suspended; violation of conditions of release.
Justin Sanderson -- settlement conference -- retail theft.
Michael J. Rigley -- settlement conference -- retail theft.
Arizona Cadieux -- attorney or appearance -- driving without a license; driving while license suspended; violation of conditions of release.
10 a.m.
Stanley W. Cooper -- motion hearing -- two counts unlawful mischief; violation of conditions of release; two counts of misdemeanor violation of abuse prevention order; three counts of felony violation of abuse prevention order; interference with access to emergency services; aggravated assault first degree; aggravated assault second degree.
11 a.m.
Joshua J. Bessette -- motion hearing -- attempted violation of conditions of release; two counts violation of abuse prevention order; perjury - procure to commit; resisting arrest; unlawful mischief; two counts aggravated assault; two counts violation of abuse prevention order.