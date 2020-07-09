Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on Friday, July 10.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m. Shane Branchaud — status conference — aggravated assault; simple assault; interference with access to emergency services.
10 a.m. Jed Zawisza — civil suspension preliminary hearing — BAC at or above .08 percent.
11 a.m. Joshua P. Hansen — motion hearing — first degree aggravated assault; first degree aggravated assault with a prior conviction; resisting arrest; aggravated assault intended to prevent law enforcement officer from executing their duties.