On Friday, Aug. 7, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.
Court schedules may change
8:30 a.m. Walker Kelly — motion hearing — aggravated assault; two counts violation of conditions of release; aggravated assault second degree; unlawful mischief.
9:30 a.m. Bobbi-Jo Hodgdon — motion hearing — three counts false pretenses or tokens less than $900; two counts false prestenses or tokens greater than $900; burglary; grand larceny; two counts petit larceny; possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; four counts violation of conditions of release; disorderly conduct; two counts financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult; unlawful trespass; identity theft.
10:30 a.m. Mark Allen Pratt — status conference — retail theft; resisting arrest; assault and robbery.
11 a.m. Logan Leggett — motion hearing — sexual assault.