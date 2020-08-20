On Friday, August 21, Judge Michael Kupersmith will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m. Walter F. Button — competency hearing — attempted simple assault by malice; disorderly conduct.
10 a.m. Michael A. Gilchrist — motion hearing — DUI #3 test refusal; driving while license suspended; DUI#3.
11 a.m. Mabior A. Jok — Plea change — aggravated assault.
11:30 a.m. Charles L. Bonyea — Plea change — grossly negligent operation while eluding law enforcement; excessive speed; reckless or grossly negligent operation; driving while license suspended.