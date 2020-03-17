Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 18. Court calendars are subject to change.
9 a.m.
Christopher Lamos – motion hearing – cocaine possession.
Raymond F. Wescott, Jr. – jury trial – DUI #2; driving while license suspended.
9:30 a.m.
Michael Gilchrist – motion hearing – DUI#3 or subsequent; DUI #3 test refusal; driving while license suspended; violation of conditions of release.
1 p.m.
Shaun Lagasse – sentencing hearing – careless or negligent operation.
1:15 p.m.
Christopher J. Mazur – motion hearing – careless or negligent operation.
1:30 p.m.
Dustin Roberts – motion hearing – DUI #1
2 p.m.
Nicholas Palmer – motion hearing – DUI #1.
3 p.m.
Jesse N. Bates – motion hearing – DUI #1.