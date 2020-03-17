Gavel generic

Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 18. Court calendars are subject to change.

9 a.m.

Christopher Lamos – motion hearing – cocaine possession.

Raymond F. Wescott, Jr. – jury trial – DUI #2; driving while license suspended.

9:30 a.m.

Michael Gilchrist – motion hearing – DUI#3 or subsequent; DUI #3 test refusal; driving while license suspended; violation of conditions of release.

1 p.m.

Shaun Lagasse – sentencing hearing – careless or negligent operation.

1:15 p.m.

Christopher J. Mazur – motion hearing – careless or negligent operation.

1:30 p.m.

Dustin Roberts – motion hearing – DUI #1

2 p.m.

Nicholas Palmer – motion hearing – DUI #1.

3 p.m.

Jesse N. Bates – motion hearing – DUI #1.

