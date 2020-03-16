On Tuesday, March 17, the following cases are scheduled for a hearing in the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division. Court schedules may change.
Judge A. Gregory Rainville
1:15 p.m.
Jeremy Lambert – show cause hearing – sexual assault.
Judge Scot. L. Kline
8:30 a.m.
Tyler J. Jacques – status conference – assault; aggravated assault; unlawful mischief; two counts violation of conditions of release; resisting arrest; violation of abuse prevention order
Bryan F. Frazier – status conference – aggravated assault.
Danielle Greenia – status conference – aggravated assault with a weapon; simple assault; four counts violation of condition of release.
Jason Gagne status conference – knowingly sheltering a runaway child; providing false information to police intended to implicate another, violation of conditions of release.
Chaz S. Wilkerson – status conference – felony lewd and lascivious conduct.
Nathan R. Cheney – status conference – simple assault, aggravated assault, felony cruelty to a child.
Sonya L. Wood – status conference — burglary.
9:30 a.m.
Robbie A. Robtoy – VOP merits hearing – heroin possession.
9:45 a.m.
Stanley J. Hamlin – VOP merits hearing – criminal threatening; violation of conditions of release.
10 a.m.
Melissa Roy (Gebo) – status conference – false pretenses or tokens greater than $900; violation of conditions of release.
Melissa Roy (Gebo) – VOP pending – false pretenses or tokens; welfare fraud.
11:15 a.m.
Jason Paul Metivier – VOP merits hearing – driving while license suspended for DUI.
11:30 a.m.
Dustin J. Brunelle – VOP merits hearing – assault; driving while license suspended; two counts violation of conditions of release; violation of abuse prevention order; careless or negligent operation.
11:45 a.m.
Anthony Poissant – VOP merits hearing – procuring to commit perjury; violation of conditions of release.
1 p.m.
Samantha Walker – motion hearing – DUI #1; cocaine sales; possession of a narcotic, stimulant or depressant.
2 p.m.
Joshua Billado – motion hearing – aggravate assault; unlawful restraint in the first degree.
2:30 p.m.
Eric J. Marceau – motion hearing – DUI #3 or higher.
3 p.m.
Roger W. Tuttle Jr. – settlement conference – driving while license suspended #3.
Joseph B. Michaud – settlement conference – driving while license suspended #3.
Miranda J. Wells – settlement conference – driving while license suspended.
Kenneth L. Thompson – settlement conference – driving while license suspended.
Craig M. Getty – settlement conference – violation of conditions of release; driving while license suspended.
3:30 p.m.
Peter M. Gagnon – motion hearing – DUI #4 or subsequent.
4 p.m.
Connor Q. Page – bail forfeiture hearing – DUI #4 or subsequent.
Christina L. Cronin – bail forfeiture hearing – cruelty to a child under 10.
Kimberly Coons (aka Bouchard) – bail forfeiture hearing – retail theft.
Danielle A. Rich – bail forfeiture hearing – disorderly conduct; violation of conditions of release.
Jennifer L. Unangst – bail forfeiture hearing – retail theft.
Joseph L. Jurgen – bail forfeiture hearing – retail theft.
Travis S. Bedard – bail forfeiture hearing – retail theft.
Eric D. Edwards – bail forfeiture hearing – theft of service.
Jacob T. Patry-Sempf – bail forfeiture hearing – reckless or grossly negligent operation.
Lindsey M. Partlow Little (Gagnon) – bail forfeiture hearing – driving while license suspended; DUI #2.
Michael P. Mullen – bail forfeiture hearing – violation of conditions of release.
David A. Lafar – bail forfeiture hearing – careless or negligent operation; driving while license suspended; eluding law enforcement; DUI #4.
Jeremy B. Zeno – bail forfeiture hearing – excessive speed; eluding law enforcement; reckless or gross negligence.