On Thursday, March 19, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division. Court schedules may change.
9 a.m.
Robert J. Verrastro – motion hearing – grand larceny.
10 a.m.
Daniel Gilbert – motion hearing – driving while license suspended; DUI #2.
11 a.m.
Samuel Lagasse – motion hearing – DUI.
1 p.m.
Amy M. Connelly – motion hearing – resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – fight; simple assault; unlawful mischief.
3:30 p.m.
Douglas A. Gardner – motion hearing – DUI #3 or greater; driving while license suspended; aggravated operation without owner consent.
Jimmy L. Lafountain – motion hearing – cocaine possession.