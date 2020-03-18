Gavel generic

On Thursday, March 19, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division. Court schedules may change.

9 a.m.

Robert J. Verrastro – motion hearing – grand larceny.

10 a.m.

Daniel Gilbert – motion hearing – driving while license suspended; DUI #2.

11 a.m.

Samuel Lagasse – motion hearing – DUI.

1 p.m.

Amy M. Connelly – motion hearing – resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – fight; simple assault; unlawful mischief.

3:30 p.m.

Douglas A. Gardner – motion hearing – DUI #3 or greater; driving while license suspended; aggravated operation without owner consent.

Jimmy L. Lafountain – motion hearing – cocaine possession.

