On Monday, March 16, Judge Scott L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division. Court schedules are subject to change.

8:30 a.m.

Garrett Lee Henning — change of plea — reckless endangerment; aggravated assault with a weapon; unlawful mischief

9 a.m.

Kristen Harrington – change of plea – possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic; cocaine possession; cocaine sale; heroin sale; selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting.

9:30 a.m.

Colby M. Bushey – sentencing hearing – assault; violation of conditions of release; cocaine possession; petit larceny.

10 a.m.

Jacob W. Smith – final suspension hearing – DUI test refusal.

1 p.m.

Anna Gilchrist – VOP rule 5 merits hearing – vehicle operation without owner consent.

Daniel T. Hill – attorney or appearance – DUI #2.

