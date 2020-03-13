On Monday, March 16, Judge Scott L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division. Court schedules are subject to change.
8:30 a.m.
Garrett Lee Henning — change of plea — reckless endangerment; aggravated assault with a weapon; unlawful mischief
9 a.m.
Kristen Harrington – change of plea – possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic; cocaine possession; cocaine sale; heroin sale; selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting.
9:30 a.m.
Colby M. Bushey – sentencing hearing – assault; violation of conditions of release; cocaine possession; petit larceny.
10 a.m.
Jacob W. Smith – final suspension hearing – DUI test refusal.
1 p.m.
Anna Gilchrist – VOP rule 5 merits hearing – vehicle operation without owner consent.
Daniel T. Hill – attorney or appearance – DUI #2.