FRANKLIN COUNTY — Law enforcement officers arrested two alleged domestic abusers in Franklin County after receiving similar reports on Saturday around noon.
In the first incident, Vermont State Police responded to a domestic disturbance just before noon at a residence on Kennison Drive in Enosburg. Subsequent investigations revealed that Sean Depatie, 27, of St. Albans allegedly committed domestic assault against a household/family member and took her phone in order to prevent her from contacting police.
Additionally, the alleged crimes were committed in the presence of children.
Troopers located and arrested Depatie, who had left the area in his work vehicle. He is being charged with domestic assault, violation of conditions of release and interference with access to emergency services.
Within the same hour, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were responding to a similar domestic assault report in St. Albans, and they subsequently arrested Joshua Powers, 25, of St. Albans, when he was located in Georgia.
According to the police reports, Powers allegedly caused multiple injuries to the victim over a month’s time, and during the latest, Powers allegedly threatened to kill the victim if she contacted the police.
Powers is being charged with aggravated domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services, unlawful restraint in the first degree and criminal threatening.
Before his arrest, Powers was on probation for a previous domestic assault conviction.
Both Depatie and Powers are being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.
