ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans Police Department handed out its first noise ordinance ticket on April 9, and Police Chief Maurice Lamothe expects more to come with the warm weather.
The City of St. Albans noise ordinance, updated back in October, aims to limit city-wide noise by restricting excessive vehicle noise from car speakers, peel outs and custom mufflers. It was first drafted after the city received multiple complaints about noise from the public at the end of last summer.
The police department, however, has primarily used the updated ordinance to make vehicle stops. Five of the nine total stops since October have resulted in warnings. The first ticket citing noise was given on April 9.
Of the nine total stops, three resulted in arrests unrelated to noise, such as driving with a suspended license.
The first of the nine stops occurred on Nov. 2. The second occurred two months later, Jan. 7, when a driver – a 45-year-old man – failed to stop the first time and was stopped later in the night when he was arrested on an unrelated charge.
When it comes to responding to noise complaints, Police Chief Maurice Lamothe said calls about noise have been routine, and officers track the complaints by logging them and figuring out where the trouble areas may be.
“We make efforts to spend time in those areas,” Lamothe said in an email. “As with everything else, our presence often mitigates the issue so we don’t see it, or in this case, hear it when we go to those areas, but, in some cases, we have.”
Four of the stops were made on Main Street. The remaining five occurred on Rugg Street, Elm Street, Hampton Lane, Lower Newton Street and Bishop Street.
The median age of those stopped was 21. The average is 28.
Two thirds of those stopped were men. All drivers stopped were white, according to the responding officers.
Those found operating vehicles in violation of the noise ordinance could be fined $150 on their first offense, $300 on their second and $500 on any subsequent offenses within a 12-month period.
The ordinance restricts sound systems from being heard at a distance further than 75 feet between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Exceptions include emergency vehicles and speaker testing.
It also restricts most muffler modifications, including cutouts and exhaust whistles, and any other vehicle operations that cause noises heard 50 feet away from the vehicle.
