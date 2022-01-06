ST. ALBANS TOWN — After allegedly fleeing from police in St. Albans, a South Burlington woman wanted for multiple warrants was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 5, on suspicion of her third DUI.
An undercover Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted Tania Vincelette, 41, driving on the Interstate Access Road in St. Albans at approximately 11:46 a.m. Wednesday. As she was known to have four outstanding warrants, the officer attempted to stop Vincelette, but according to police reports, she sped away through several St. Albans neighborhoods.
Deputies later found Vincelette and took her into custody after she abandoned her vehicle on East View Drive.
As a result of the short pursuit, Vincelette was charged with attempting to elude, gross careless and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, violation of conditions of release and multiple traffic violations.
Her four outstanding warrants include charges of four counts of driving under the influence, two counts of felony possession of cocaine and three counts of driving with a criminally suspended license.
After her arrest, Vincelette was booked at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility on her outstanding warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.