RICHFORD — A Richford man suspected of multiple thefts and burglaries in Franklin County was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday.
Larry Garrow, Jr., 33, is suspected of stealing more than $88,000 of goods from October to December. Deputies found Garrow after conducting two simultaneous search warrants in Richford at locations Garrow frequented, including at his residence.
During the search, deputies seized the tools used by Garrow during his alleged thefts as well as the items believed to have been stolen.
Deputies also located many other items believed to have been stolen by Garrow that were not connected to their initial investigation. Law enforcement seized the items, and they’re asking the public to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office if any individual is missing items not previously reported to police.
As a result, Garrow has been charged with four felonies — two counts of grand larceny, burglary and unlawful mischief — and one misdemeanor, also unlawful mischief.
Additional warrants may be sought in connection with the other items found during the investigation.
Garrow was arraigned Thursday afternoon at Franklin District Court and is being held at the Northwest Correctional Facility after failing to pay his $1,000 cash bail.
Those with information on related alleged thefts are encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 802-524-2121 or by email at fcsovt@fcsovt.com.
