SWANTON — An alleged attempt to steal a John Deer mower from Harvest Equipment went awry late Wednesday night.
At midnight on April 21, troopers had received a report about a U-haul parked at Harvest Equipment in Swanton, and subsequent reports informed officers that an individual later appeared to be loading a John Deere mower into the vehicle.
Upon investigation, troopers determined the man doing the loading sas Wayne Daudelin, 67, of Richford, who had allegedly been attempting to steal the mower. The retail price for the item is $3,399.
During the attempt, Daudelin also allegedly caused damage to the mower. As a result, he was cited for grand larceny and unlawful mischief and then released to appear in Franklin County Court in May.
The Vermont State Police were assisted in the case by Swanton Police Department and U.S. Border Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.