FAIRFAX — Vermont State Police received a report of theft Wednesday afternoon from the Exit 18 Equipment store.
The generator that was reported stolen on Sept. 15 is a Honda Generator EU 7,000 IS.
Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact Trooper LaMere with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at (802)524-5993.
