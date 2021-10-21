SHELDON — A Fairfax man is dead after a collision last night on Route 105 in Sheldon.
Vermont State Police stated a Volvo S60 occupied by a male operator was heading east when it drove into the westbound lane which was occupied by a tractor trailer unit.
VSP was notified of the two-vehicle head-on collision at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Oct. 20. The accident occurred just west of the Bedard Road intersection.
The operator of the tractor trailer unit told VSP he observed the Volvo heading towards him and cross into his lane without warning. The operator of the tractor trailer attempted to stop his vehicle by braking, but the Volvo collided with him head-on.
The operator of the Volvo was pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to VSP.
As of early Thursday morning, any drug or alcohol involvement is unknown. VSP were assisted on scene by Amcare, Sheldon Fire, Swanton Police Department and the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the state police barracks in St. Albans.
