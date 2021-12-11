ST. ALBANS CITY — A man and woman yelling, a lost wallet and suspected dog abuse: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Sunday, Nov. 28
9:31 a.m. There was a report of a man and woman yelling on Bank Street.
12:57 p.m. There was a report of a lost wallet on North Main Street.
Monday, Nov. 29
12:11 a.m. There was a report of people yelling on North Main Street.
11:32 a.m. There was a report of a man being harassed by a neighbor on Lake Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
11:58 a.m. There was a report of a person in a vehicle harassing a woman in the area of South Main Street and J&L Auto Shop.
6:01 p.m. There was a report of identification documents being taken from a building on South Main Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
8:46 a.m. There was a report of a woman being harassed by a neighbor on Bishop Street.
12:27 p.m. There was a report of a woman fighting with family on Maple Street.
10:44 p.m. There was a report of someone overhearing screams on Lake Street.
Thursday, Dec. 2
3:55 p.m. There was a report of a woman causing a disturbance on Maple Street.
Friday, Dec. 3
7:04 a.m. There was a report of a car being parked on a sidewalk on Bank Street.
6:33 p.m. There was a report of money being taken from a bank account on Congress Street.
Saturday, Dec. 4
9:11 a.m. There was a report of suspected dog abuse on Kingman Street.
5:10 p.m. There was a report of a vehicle blocking a driveway on South Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.