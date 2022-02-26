ST. ALBANS CITY — Stolen packages, a couple fighting and verbal harassment: these are just a few of the calls that St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Monday, Feb. 14:
9:27 p.m. There was a complaint of someone being harassed by their ex-girlfriend on South Main Street.
9:55 p.m. Someone reported that a neighbor was using their driveway on Allen Street without permission.
Tuesday, Feb. 15:
12:41 p.m. There was a report of packages being stolen from a residence on Edward Street.
9:31 p.m. There was a complaint about slashed tires on a vehicle on South Main Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 16:
1:15 p.m. There was a report of a guest refusing to leave a residence on Kingman Street.
1:44 p.m. A couple fighting was reported on Bishop Street.
Thursday, Feb. 17:
1:44 a.m. There was a report of flashing lights coming from a vehicle on Market Street.
10:56 a.m. A complaint was made about a loose dog on Lake Street.
Friday, Feb. 18:
12:01 p.m. Items were allegedly stolen from a building on North Main Street.
5:19 p.m. Verbal harassment was reported on North Main Street.
Saturday, Feb. 19:
1:38 a.m. There was a report of suspicious men in a parking lot on Federal Street.
8:19 a.m. There was a complaint about a dog being in the street in the area of Fairfield Street and High Street.
