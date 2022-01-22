ST. ALBANS CITY — Stolen items, loud music and a man sleeping in a truck: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Jan. 10:
12:59 a.m. There was a report of items being stolen from a business on Stebbins Street.
1:43 p.m. There was a report of a sister stealing things on Congress Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 11:
8:42 a.m. There was a report of loud music on High Street.
7:57 p.m. There was a report of a man sleeping in a truck in the area of Locke Street and South Main Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 12:
9:37 a.m. There was a report of a physical assault on LaSalle Street.
6:51 p.m. There was a report of female trespassing in a house on Spruce Street.
10:41 p.m. There was a report of a vehicle in a swamp on St. Armand Road.
Thursday, Jan. 13:
2:55 p.m. There was a report of pills found in a roadway in the area of South Elm and Lake streets.
4:12 p.m. There was a report of a vehicle stolen from a lot on South Main Street.
Friday, Jan. 14:
6:41 a.m. There was a report of a man trespassing on a building’s front steps on Walnut Street.
10:20 a.m. There was a report of items missing from a building on New Street.
Saturday, Jan. 15:
6:50 p.m. There was a report of threatening messages on Burnell Terrace.
