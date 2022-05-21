ST. ALBANS CITY — Racing motorcycles, a stolen tricycle and a screeching raccoon: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Sunday, May 8:
1:22 a.m. There was a report that a dog killed chickens on North Elm Street.
10:29 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly to be driving erratically in the area of Lake Street and Huntington Street.
Monday, May 9:
9:15 a.m. Phone threats were reported from a residence on North Main Street.
9:43 p.m. A person knocking on a window was reported on Pearl Street.
Tuesday, May 10:
1:02 p.m. A man was reportedly stalking a woman on Cherry Street Court.
2:15 p.m. A man stole money from a cash register on South Main Street, according to reports.
Wednesday, May 11:
2:35 p.m. A son and his father were reported to be arguing on Congress Street.
4:10 p.m. There was a report of loud people and fireworks in the area of Walnut Street and the Ice House.
Thursday, May 12:
12:58 a.m. There was a report of a raccoon screeching in the area of Upper Welden Street and South Main Street.
8:49 a.m. A woman was reported to be screaming on Diamond Street.
Friday, May 13:
7:21 p.m. There was a complaint that a woman keeps going into a man's apartment on North Elm Street.
11:54 p.m. There was a report of a loud verbal altercation on Maple Street.
Saturday, May 14:
8:08 a.m. A tricycle was reported stolen from Stowell Street.
5:30 p.m. The back half of a vehicle was smashed in on Lake Street, according to reports.
Sunday, May 15:
3:22 p.m. Motorcycles were reported to be racing on North Main Street.
8:53 p.m. A man stole a case of beer from a store on Federal Street.
