Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, mainly Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * WHERE...Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow, possibly mixed with rain at the onset will overspread the region this morning and become moderate to periodically heavy at times this afternoon with snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour possible. Snow will taper off this evening and come to an end by Sunday morning. In addition, gusty northwest winds up to 45 mph will develop this afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Blowing snow may develop and significantly reduce visibility across the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&