ST. ALBANS CITY — Physical assault, a found dog and a man shouting and shooting guns: these are just a few of the calls that St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Monday, Feb. 28:
2:46 a.m. There was a report of a physical assault on Lower Welden Street.
4:05 p.m. A woman reportedly refused to leave a residence on Lake Street.
Tuesday, March 1:
3:42 a.m. A caller reported that a vehicle was blocking a driveway in the area of Messenger Street and Upper Newton Street.
11:08 a.m. A dog was reportedly found on North Main Street.
Wednesday, March 2:
3:23 p.m. There was a report of a group of people trespassing on a property on Lake Street.
8:55 p.m. Verbal threats were reported on Federal Street.
Thursday, March 3:
8:00 a.m. Someone reported to the police that they had found a laptop in the area of Barlow Street School.
2:03 p.m. An incident of physical assault was reported on Lake Street.
Friday, March 4:
2:20 a.m. A man was reportedly \ assaulted on Lake Street.
3:02 a.m. There was a report describing a woman screaming and pounding on a door on Lake Street.
Saturday, March 5:
12:06 p.m. A call was placed describing that verbal threats had been made on Maple Street.
7:06 p.m. There was a report of a man screaming and shooting guns on Stowell Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.