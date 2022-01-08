ST. ALBANS CITY — Overheard yelling, fake bills and a dog left outside: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Dec. 27:
4:56 a.m. There was a report of yelling being overheard on Lake Street.
1:01 p.m. There was a report of fake bills being used on Lake Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 28:
4:52 p.m. There was a report of a dog being left outside with no shelter in the area of Pearl Street and North Elm Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 29:
1:07 a.m. There was a report of sounds of fighting on Upper Welden Street.
4:53 a.m. There was a report of a parking issue on Kingman Street.
Thursday, Dec. 30:
8:42 a.m. There was a report of a man throwing stuff at a woman on Lake Street.
12:37 p.m. There was a report of two men fighting on Kingman Street.
9:35 p.m. There was a report of a man yelling at a woman on Federal Street.
Friday, Dec. 31:
4:43 p.m. There was a report of a person hiding behind garbage cans on Hampton Lane.
9:42 p.m. There was a report of loud music playing on North Main Street.
Saturday, Jan. 1
10:20 a.m. There was a report of a man refusing to leave a residence on Lasalle Street.
11:43 p.m. There was a report of a car blocking a driveway on Spruce Street.
Sunday, Jan. 2
4:21 p.m. There was a report of a vehicle parked on private property on Lower Newton Street.
6:28 p.m. There was a report of someone getting yelled at by their neighbor on Lake Street.
