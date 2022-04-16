ST. ALBANS CITY — Missing medicine, a possible break in and noise complaints: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, April 4:
10:16 a.m. A resident was reported for throwing dog feces on a neighbor's property on Savage Street.
2:29 p.m. Men and women were reportedly threatening each other on Lakeview Terrace.
Tuesday, April 5:
4:35 p.m. A motorcycle was reported to be racing at a high speed in the area of South Elm Street and Houghton Park.
6:17 p.m. A bag was reported missing and then found at Taylor Park.
Wednesday, April 6:
8:07 a.m. There was a report of missing medicine on Stebbins Street.
3:04 p.m. There were loud vehicles reported on North Main Street.
Thursday, April 7:
11:53 a.m. There was a report of a possible break-in on Fairfield Street.
10:57 p.m. A man was reported to be sleeping on stairs on Lake Street.
Friday, April 8:
2:25 p.m. A man was reportedly staggering while getting gas on South Main Street.
3:25 p.m. There were two men laying on the first floor of a state building on Federal Street, according to reports.
Saturday, April 9:
4:01 p.m. A man was reportedly sleeping in a car on Upper Welden Street.
7:30 p.m. A dog reportedly jumped on a person on North Main Street.
Sunday, April 10:
2:46 a.m. There was a report of a possible assault on Huntington Street.
7:10 p.m. There was a report of a damaged AC unit on Hampton Lane.
