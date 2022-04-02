ST. ALBANS CITY — Loud music, reported theft and a dispute between two women: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, March 21:
9:34 a.m. There was a report of someone being harassed by a neighbor on Kingman Street.
12:33 p.m. An Xbox, a Nintendo and a cellphone were reported stolen from a residence on Lower Welden Street.
Tuesday, March 22:
4:28 a.m. Loud music was reported to be playing on Congress Street.
12:05 p.m. Money was reportedly taken off a debit card on Federal Street.
Wednesday, March 23:
12:43 a.m. A woman thought someone was trying to break into her house on Lower Welden Street, according to reports.
1:07 p.m. There was a report of a dispute between two women on Maple Street.
Thursday, March 24:
8:11 a.m. A car reportedly ran a school bus stop sign on South Main Street.
8:25 p.m. There was a report of gunshots or fireworks going off on Flynn Avenue.
Friday, March 25:
9:02 a.m. Someone stole meds and a wallet off a person on Lake Street, according to reports.
2:28 p.m. A man was reportedly harassing a woman on Lower Welden Street.
Saturday, March 26:
3:57 a.m. There was a report of four people standing by a fence in the area of Lake and Catherine Street.
2:15 p.m. Loud stomping was reported in an apartment building on Allen Street.
Sunday, March 27:
1:44 p.m. There was a report of damage to a gate on Hampton Lane.
8:25 p.m. There was a report of a woman hitting a man on Upper Welden Street.
