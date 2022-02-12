ST. ALBANS CITY — Flying drones, two stolen phones and a loud dog: these are just a few of the calls that St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Sunday, Jan. 30:
9:56 a.m. Drones were reportedly seen in the area of Maple Street.
7:10 p.m. There was a report of threatening texts on Lake Street.
Monday, Jan. 31:
12:07 p.m. A man was allegedly screaming on Upper Welden Street.
8:57 p.m. There was a report of drums and a guitar being played loudly on Messenger Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 1:
8:13 p.m. Two phones were reportedly stolen from a building on Lake Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 2:
10:16 a.m. There was a report of a person texting while driving on South Main Street.
6:39 p.m. There was a report of someone being harassed on social media on South Main Street.
Thursday, Feb. 3:
10:26 a.m. There was a report of a man walking around the area of Federal Street and Lake Street suspiciously.
Friday, Feb. 4:
6:59 a.m. There was a report of a loud dog on Lake Street.
7:32 a.m. A phone was reportedly stolen on Gore Road.
9:16 a.m. There was allegedly a hit and run on Russell Street.
7:30 p.m. A windshield was allegedly broken on Spruce Street.
Saturday, Feb. 5:
1:23 p.m. There was a report of money being stolen from a house on Fairfield Street.
8:27 p.m. There was a report of stalking on North Elm Street.
