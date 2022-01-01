ST. ALBANS CITY — Dogs barking, loud music and found plates: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Dec. 20:
6:11 a.m. There was a report of a man and woman loudly arguing on High Street.
8:46 p.m. There was a report of a man making suspicious gestures on High Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 21:
2:51 p.m. There was a report of dogs barking in a truck on Maple Street.
6:37 p.m. There was a report of lots of yelling and screaming on Hampton Lane
Wednesday, Dec. 22:
12:53 p.m. There was a report of found plates on Lower Welden Street.
7:56 p.m. There was a report of a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road on Diamond Street.
Thursday, Dec. 23:
6:48 a.m. There was a report of dogs loose without tags in the area of Smith Street and Congress Street.
5:35 p.m. There was a report of a black and white pitbulls running on Federal Street.
Friday, Dec. 24:
6:41 a.m. There was a report of loud music on Upper Welden Street.
11:53 a.m. There was a report of that Christmas decor was stolen on South Elm Street.
Saturday, Dec. 25:
4:49 p.m. There was a report of a female disturbing a male in his apartment on North Elm Street.
9:18 p.m. There was a report of an electric guitar being too loud on Messenger Street.
