ST. ALBANS CITY — An Amazon scam, an allegedly intoxicated woman and yelling: these are just a few of the calls that St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Monday, Feb. 7:
2:34 p.m. There was a report of an Amazon scam on Finn Ave.
4:43 p.m. A manThere was a man walking around the area of Congress Street and Maiden Lane appeared to who allegedly appeared to be intoxicated. in the area of Congress Street and Maiden Lane.
Tuesday, Feb. 8:
2:23 p.m. A complaint was made about a vehicle being left on someone’s Lake Street property for 8-9 weeks. There was a report of a vehicle that was on a person's property for 8-9 weeks on Lake Street.
4:43 p.m. There was a woman who looked intoxicated in the area of Lake Street and Federal Street according to a police report.
Wednesday, Feb. 9:
11:01 a.m. An animal was reportedly There was a report of animal abused on Lake Street.
12:44 p.m. There was a report of a car being left running on Hampton Lane.
10:13 p.m. Allegedly, neighbors were banging on the floor of a residence on Russell Street.
Thursday, Feb 10:
1:16 p.m. A man was allegedly heard yelling on Stowell Street.
4:19 p.m. There was a report that a house was broken into and items were taken on LaSalle Street.
Friday, Feb. 11:
7:30 a.m. There was a report of a man receiving threatening texts on South Main Street.
1:01 p.m. A cell phone was reported to be lost on Barlow Street.
Saturday, Feb. 12:
11:02 a.m. There was a report of a woman violating court conditions on North Elm Street.
3:39 p.m. A woman reported harassment on Maple Street according to a police report.
Sunday, Feb. 13:
9:36 a.m. A There was a report of a verbal argument was reported on Congress Street.
11:44 p.m. There was a report that items were stolen from a building on Stowell Street.
